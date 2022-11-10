THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Thursday 11/10/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DETAILED ANALYSIS OF ELECTION FRAUD IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATESMike Lindell reveals bombshell evidence of election fraud with host Harrison Smith! Also, be sure to stay tuned as Lindell will be joiningThe Alex Jones Show today!

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