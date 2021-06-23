© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1192 - Michael Prock - Report on the crime & the vigil for Michael
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 23, 2021
Michael was about to deliver a pizza, when Leegrand tried to rob him at gunpoint. Michael attempted to drive away, when Leegrand opened fire, striking him. Michael continued to drive away, before crashing soon after. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.