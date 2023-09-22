ЦИФРОВОЙ БЛУД. О БИОМЕТРИИ И ОПЛАТЕ ЛИЦОМ

БАСТИОН https://bastyon.com/pravdasilnee?v=8e57589f07b33ab1e615a7bfe1eeba0a9ec9c5293a0b2f8d43fb4b82610e5083 ТЕЛЕГРАММ https://t.me/PRAVDASILNEE/9892
ВКОНТАКТЕ https://vk.com/video-202681611_456241894
БРАЙТЕОН https://www.brighteon.com/926f5ab4-783c-44a3-a8bc-5b48600c7ef3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.