Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Forgiveness of Sins
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
0 views
Published a day ago

December 5th, 2021

Forgiveness is readily available to those who truly repent and follow Jesus Christ. Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of repentance and forgiveness so that we may obey the Lord and completely turn from the darkness of this world. You are either a slave to sin and the flesh or you are a servant of the Most High: there is no in-between!

"But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance." Matthew 9:13

Keywords
jesus christforgivenessrepentancedean odlehabitual sin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket