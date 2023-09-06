The Forgiveness of Sins

December 5th, 2021
Forgiveness is readily available to those who truly repent and follow Jesus Christ. Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of repentance and forgiveness so that we may obey the Lord and completely turn from the darkness of this world. You are either a slave to sin and the flesh or you are a servant of the Most High: there is no in-between!
"But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance." Matthew 9:13
