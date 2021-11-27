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THE COVID-19 VACCINE "WE ARE BEING LED TO THE OVENS
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64 views • November 27, 2021
1.32 Million Jews Were Killed in Just Three Months During the Holocaust
1.2 million and counting killed in 18 Months due to covid-19 vaccines in the U.S.A.
Astonishing Spike In Post-Vaccine Deaths Gets No Media Coverage As Over 2,000 Reported THIS WEEK Alone
It's unclear if the data is just catching up or if there are just a whole lot more deaths occurring, but one thing is certain. These "vaccines" can be deadly and a lot more people are dying from them than all others in history combined.
https://www.citizensjournal.us/astonishing-spike-in-post-vaccine-deaths-gets-no-media-coverage-as-over-2000-reported-this-week-alone/
1.2 million and counting killed in 18 Months due to covid-19 vaccines in the U.S.A.
Astonishing Spike In Post-Vaccine Deaths Gets No Media Coverage As Over 2,000 Reported THIS WEEK Alone
It's unclear if the data is just catching up or if there are just a whole lot more deaths occurring, but one thing is certain. These "vaccines" can be deadly and a lot more people are dying from them than all others in history combined.
https://www.citizensjournal.us/astonishing-spike-in-post-vaccine-deaths-gets-no-media-coverage-as-over-2000-reported-this-week-alone/
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