Help Keep ARIZONA's AUDIT Process Clean! ACTION NEEDED!

UPDATE on Arizona Election Audit Status.

We The People are Taking Action.

Please share! Your Help is needed. Put the Spotlight on the Senate before ballots & machines are moved. Help us share & email, even if you aren't in AZ.



Video will show more points, these are main ones:



1. Has the Senate reviewed video footage from when the Board moved ballots from the vault and onto trucks, & video of who put shredded ballots in the dumpster?

2. What potential evidence is lost if you do not conduct the audit at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center? What are you unable to move & what is compromised when you do?

3. Why put the potential evidence & people at risk by giving bad actors an opportunity to interfere and disrupt?

4. Dominion office inside MCTEC? Were they there in 2020?

5. Irregular Ballots

6. Clarify Statement of Work. It does not include Kinematic Artifact Scanning Tech. Will that be conducted on all/100%?

7. Runbeck Election Services



See this Post for the Email Template & Link to Email/Phone: https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/608