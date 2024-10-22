A Hezbollah fighter bravely fights & holds his position against an Israeli force by himself - until air support arrived

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Hezbollah fighter bravely fights and holds his position against an israeli force by himself.
As usual, Israeli troops will keep crying until air support arrives.
Disclaimer: I denounce violence and terrorism of any kind, anything shared is purely for journalistic purposes to share the world news.