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Global Reset Incoming? Oil, War, and the Fight for Financial Control - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the growing global economic reset driven by oil disruptions, geopolitical conflict, and shifting currency power. He explains how the petrodollar system is being challenged, why nations are moving away from the U.S. dollar, and what that means for inflation, interest rates, and everyday Americans. Dr. Elliott also shares how to navigate rising volatility and protect your wealth as financial control becomes the central battlefield.


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