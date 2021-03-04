Revelation 3:5 I will not blot out his name out of the book of life

Revelation 3:5 to 6: He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in whiteraiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life,but I WILL CONFESS HIS NAME BEFORE MY FATHER, AND BEFORE HIS ANGELS.He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto thechurches.The problems the Early Church was confronting, are practicallynot existing in the democratic society where the great majorityof Christians is living today. So Most Christians of our time donot grasp at all the meaning of the above verse Revelation 3:5.Times have changed so much, this is making it extremelydifficult to comprehend the original meaning of the Gospel.Who is the one in this verse the Lord Jesus Christ will confessthe name?Matthew 10:32 -34: Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men,him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven.But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also denybefore my Father which is in heaven.Think not that I am cometo send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.Lk:12:8 - 9: Also I say unto you, Whosoever shall confess mebefore men, him shall the Son of man also confess before theangels of God: But he that denieth me before men shall bedenied before the angels of God.Nowadays it is so easy to confess Jesus is Lord thatunscrupulous Evangelists do it on TV to prey on the Sickand the Elderly. Believe it or not, in the beginning thiswas not such an easy thing that anyone could do!Jn:9:22: These words spake his parents, because they FEAREDthe Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any mandid confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of thesynagogue.Jn:12:42 - 43: Nevertheless among the chief rulers also manybelieved on him; but because of the Pharisees they did notconfess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue:For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.The religions Leaders of the Jews started with the threat thatanyone who confessed Jesus was Christ should be put out of thesynagogues but this would later evolve into a full-fledgedPersecution. After the Resurrection of Christ, His firstbelievers who were living in the Jewish society, weretaken out or their homes and stoned to death for confessingthat Jesus is the Messiah. At this time it took superhumancourage and strength to confess that Jesus is Lord. Allthose who were suspected of professing the ChristianFaith were persecuted, and many believers simply fledand left the holy Land. A great number of these early believersof Jesus was captured, jailed and tortured. Those who refusedto blaspheme and still confessed that Jesus is the Son of God,were simply killed. The name of Jesus made the differencebetween those who were put to death and those who were keptalive. All Believers who confessed that Jesus Christ ofNazareth is the Savior were simply killed. The Persecutionof the Church started in Israel but after a time, Martyrsof Christ were also slaughtered for their confessionsthroughout the Roman Empire. "And they overcame him by theblood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; andthey loved not their lives unto the death."1John:4:15: Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God,God dwelleth in him, and he in God.1John:4:1 - 3: Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try thespirits whether they are of God: because many false prophetsare gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God:Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in theflesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth notthat Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and thisis that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that itshould come; and even now already is it in the world.Romans 10:9- 10: That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth theLord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hathraised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with theheart man believeth unto righteousness; andwith the mouth confession is made unto salvation.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: