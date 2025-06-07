🔥California threatens TAX REBELLION vs Trump - Gov Gavin Newsom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥California threatens TAX REBELLION vs Trump
Newsom fumes that Trump mulls slashing funds
Gov. Newsom warns California may ditch federal taxes if Trump slashes their funding.
"We provide over $80 billion more in tax revenue to the federal government than the federal government provides to the people of the state of California. So if Donald Trump's going to continue to threaten 40 million Americans that live in California, maybe we should consider withholding those resources," he said.
Video from yesterday. June 6.