Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why The Elite Act As If There Is No Tomorrow? Because There Isn't – Catastrophic Disaster/All The Evidence 5/2023 - U.S Dept. of Energy Surveying All Deep Underground Mines. No Room For You
328 views
channel image
TurnItUp
Published 18 hours ago |

Finding the work of Douglas Vogt a little more than 3 years ago, there was much scepticism. Now the Evidence is compelling.

https://www.brighteon.com/b2ca27b1-cb9a-4fa6-ab1a-1944ba25ce50

https://www.brighteon.com/996489d8-c7d0-4aa1-9ffa-a72bd3ff834b

Diehold Foundation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5SUtCWjux0

https://www.dieholdfoundation.com/

** https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMr-5HHnAmU&t=0s



Keywords
carrington eventcatastrophismcia adam and eve story

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket