Keep The Heat On

The Tide Is Turning
* Vote with your wallet — as well as your feet.
* This [Bud Lite] story is not about the beer; it’s about Americans learning how to fight back.
* Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.
* This is not the time to back off; this is the time to double down.
* New rules, baby!
* Boycotts are dumb but necessary.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2hs80i-what-did-the-white-house-know-and-when-did-they-know-it-ep.-1989-04122023.html
