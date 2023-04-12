Keep The Heat On

Create New Account
The Tide Is Turning

* Vote with your wallet — as well as your feet.

* This [Bud Lite] story is not about the beer; it’s about Americans learning how to fight back.

* Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.

* This is not the time to back off; this is the time to double down.

* New rules, baby!

* Boycotts are dumb but necessary.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hs80i-what-did-the-white-house-know-and-when-did-they-know-it-ep.-1989-04122023.html

