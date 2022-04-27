© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How A Biblical Worldview Can Help Defeat Evil in Politics: Stacy Washington
Follow
0
Share
Report
273 views • April 27, 2022
A broader understanding of the Bible and a deeper biblical worldview by self-proclaimed Christians can and must be critical parts of turning the political system around in America, nationally syndicated radio host Stacy Washington tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview for Conversations That Matter. According to Washington, who goes by "Stacy on the Right" and recently released the book "Eternally Cancel Proof," the Bible has answers to all of the contemporary questions and controversies in government and life. And Christians need to stop compartmentalizing their faith, instead walking out their beliefs and principles in politics, family, and government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.