Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rich Global Elites Want You to Consume BUGS! It's The Kerry Kinsey Show
0 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Kerry addresses the economy and what a recession was all about, not any more. The changes are caused by Covid,, the war in the Ukraine, told by Gene Sperling, senior advisor of President Biden. Martha of Fox News brings up the trillions of dollars Biden put into the economy and what the result of that is remains to be seen.
Next Kerry gets into meals consisting of bugs. Mirror

Keywords
ukrainerecessioncovidmmeals of bugs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket