This Too Shall Pass OK GO

[Verse 1]

You know you can't keep letting it get you down

And you can't keep dragging that dead weight around

If there ain't all that much to lug around

Better run like hell when you hit the ground





[Chorus]

When the morning comes

When the morning comes





[Verse 2]

You can't stop these kids from dancing — why would you want to

'Specially when you are already getting yours?

'Cause if your mind don't move and your knees don't bend

Well, don't go blaming the kids again





[Chorus]

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes





[Bridge]

Let it go, this too shall pass

Let it go, this too shall pass

[Outro]

You know you can't keep letting it get you down

No, you can't keep letting it get you down

(Let it go, this too shall pass)

Hey! Is it really all that much to lug around?

Oh, you can't keep letting it get you down

(Let it go, this too shall pass)





When the morning comes

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

When the morning comes

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

(No, you can't keep letting it get you down)

When the morning comes

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

When the morning comes

(You can't keep letting it get you down)

(No, you can't keep letting it get you down)

When the morning comes!