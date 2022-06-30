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https://gnews.org/post/pg7k7e1d
06/29/2022 Spotlight on China: Electric bicycle fires and explosions occur frequently in China. E-bikes caused 10,000 reported fires from 2013 to 2017. In other words, there were over 2000 cases per year or five cases per day