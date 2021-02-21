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Department of Energy Blocked Texas From Getting Enough Power Before And During Deadly Storm
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60 views • February 21, 2021
Traitor Joe's Dept. of Energy required Texas to go through this long process in order to get help with their electrical needs during the unprecedented snow and ice storm of 2021. This caused people to freeze to death and the electrical grid to come within seconds of shutting down for 2-6 months. It was basically an attack on Texas by joey. You can read the DOE document here at this link. https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2021/02/f82/DOE%20202%28c%29%20Emergency%20Order%20-%20ERCOT%2002.14.2021.pdf
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