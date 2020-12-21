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Are You Ready To FIGHT For Your FREEDOM
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178 views • December 21, 2020
A short motivational video emphasising that we have a choice to Stand and Fight, display Bravery or Cowardice, choose to Live for a lie or Die for The Truth. Make no mistake that when you face an enemy that wants to take your life, by acquiescence you are fighting for your life and the lives of your loved ones.
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