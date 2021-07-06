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WORLD WAR 3 BATTLES ON MANY FRONTS, HELPING SURVIVORS RECOVER FROM TRAUMA W/CHAPLAIN JESSIE CZEBOTAR
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190 views • July 06, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio




Chaplain Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the battles on many fronts that we are fighting; the multiple governments, military factions and actions. We also discuss her quest to help survivors of severe trauma to heal and recover a meaningful life of love and joy. She will be speaking at the Fear Into Faith Conference on July 10-11th that is dedicated to helping victims of sex trafficking. You can learn more at https://www.summerdey.com/fear-into-faith-live

Learn more about Chaplain Jessie Czebotar, her work and her radio appearances at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com

Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

See my exclusive with Chaplain Jessie Czebotar on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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spiritualmilitaryww3landwomentake overtraumasarah westallbusiness game changers radiochaplain jessie czebotar
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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