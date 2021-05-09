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CHINA'S VERY OWN KILL SHOT IS NOW LISTED AS APPROVED FOR "EMERGENCY USE" HOW NASTY IS IT I WONDER?
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130 views • May 09, 2021
The next wave or variant? Sinopharm? Seriously its called SIN-opharm? Approved for use by someone we all trust...the WHO! Here in the US can we get that at Walmart also? Made in China but assembled and injected in the USA? How about at a take out Chinese Restaurant while we wait? Free egg rolls and a misfortune cookie with a vaccination?
Doctor say no vaccinated in office: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The Normal via Jim Crenshaw
Doctor say no vaccinated in office: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The Normal via Jim Crenshaw
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