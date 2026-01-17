The entire Kupyansk district is under clearance and under the control of Russian forces! This was stated by Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev, commander of the Zapad Group of Forces, in a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on January 16, 2026. Furthermore, Russian units maintain positions in the city and continue their attacks on several fronts to block the mobility of Ukrainian forces. Although drones have transformed the modern battlefield, artillery remains a crucial element behind the front lines, showing a Russian Grad MLRS system attacking Ukrainian positions, which continue to fiercely defend the city at all costs, but indirectly indicating unclear objectives. Russia is exploiting Ukrainian weakness, even though the fighting for Kupyansk and its environs continues unabated, and any improvement in the map situation is still unclear to assess despite Russian recent successes, the situation remains unstable.

In addition to the Grad system, a Russian 2S7 Pion self-propelled heavy gun is working too to obliterate Ukrainian positions, firing its heavy shells! According to information and videos posted on January 14, the 203mm artillery crew from the 45th Artillery Brigade of the Western Group of Forces continues to fire from Podoly, which was liberated on January 4. The operation of the 2S7 Pion art system, designed for high-impact attacks on hardened targets, will destroy bunkers, command posts, and temporary deployment points at long range. With a range of up to 37 km with standard shells, and 47 km with rocket-assisted shells, it was reported that Ukrainian military posts in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region were destroyed by heavy fire!

Besides artillery operations, there are also positive aspects – increasing evidence of the successful work of UAV operators, including the famous "Rubicon" unit. Although they are in unhurry to send exaggerated reports to the higher command, which is causing problems and will undoubtedly lead to new ones. However, the Russian Defense Minister made the statement during a meeting with the Commander of the Zapad Group of Forces at a command post in their zone of responsibility. The Russian Defense Ministry released a full video of the meeting, clarifying the latest situation about Kupyansk.

