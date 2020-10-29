Dr E. Michael Jones Discusses COVID-19

This is an interview with Dr. E. Michael Jones where he discusses the COVID-19 PSYOP and the arrest of Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, Chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University. Lieber was arrested and charged in an FBI criminal complaint in connection with Zaosong Zheng, 30. Zheng is one of Lieber's many Chinese graduate students who works with him at his biological weapons laboratory at Harvard. Zheng is also a Chinese national and an active member of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Zheng was arrested on Dec. 10, 2019, at Boston's Logan International Airport and charged by the FBI with attempting to smuggle 21 vials of biological weapons material that were found in his sock by TSA. The FBI is not disclosing what was found in the vials at this time. However, Lieber regularly develops biological weapons for the U.S. government, and he and his Chinese students recently worked under a grant from USAIDS to develop biological agents using bat DNA. One of Lieber's scientific specialties is the use of nanotechnology in biological weapons.