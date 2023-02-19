Daddy's Hands | Holly Dunn | Lyrics

The first time I heard this song I thought of my Daddy because his hands were extremely callused from all his manual labor, and then again, it reminds me of the Lord's Discipline.
Please Visit my Blog Today for deeper spiritual clarity: https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/02/03/daddys-hands/ “Enter ye in…“ (Matt 7:13-14) and... BeSureYouAreSaved.com
LYRICS:
I remember daddy's hands Folded silently in prayer
And reaching out to hold me when I had a nightmare
You could read quite a story in the calluses and lines
Years of work and worry had left their mark behind
I remember daddy's hands How they held my momma tight
And patted my back for something done right
There are things that I’ve forgotten that I loved about the man
But I'll always remember the love in daddy's hands
Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’
Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong
Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand
There was always love in daddy's hands
I remember daddy's hands workin’ til they bled
Sacrificed unselfishly just to keep us all fed
If I could do things over I'd live my life again
And never take for granted the love in daddy's hands
Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’
Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong
Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand
There was always love in daddy's hands
Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’
Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong
Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand
There was always love in daddy's hands
Furthermore we have had fathers of our flesh which corrected us, and we gave them reverence: shall we not much rather be in subjection unto the Father of spirits, and live? (Heb 12:9)
