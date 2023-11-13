Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing with Tuning Forks Session for Grief - Coping and Overcoming Tones Added

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 7. This session focuses on grief. I use multiple tuning forks on acupressure points that are thought to help with processing and coping with grief. After adding energy to a point, I column out over the point. This session is dedicated to my friend Gail, who was kind enough to let me practice my Biofield Clearing method on her and loan me her tuning forks for a time. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.
As I am
using my weighted forks for some of this tuning, it is important to note that
the frequencies can still be effective even though you cannot hear them. I have
added a version of this session with Ohm, Earth, Sun, New Moon, Full Moon, Mars,
and Venus tones added for those who would prefer to hear the tones.
The large
Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever
watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included
nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in
your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning
fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your
eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop,
just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not
completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I
have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I
was concentrating on a different activity while listening.
Results
vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive
issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more
emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and
process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your
feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap.
You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.
Time Codes:
0:00 Intro
0:04 Opening Earth Star and Sun Star with 174 Hz
2:05 Heart Chakra -right
9:01 Heart Chakra - left
15:41 CV 17
22:12 CV6 and CV 17 Combo
25:07 LU 9 - right
29: 55 LU 9 - left
35:38 LU 1 - right
39:54 LU 1 - left
45:35 PC 6 and TB 5 Combo
49:35 HT 7
53:35 PC 8
58:23 ST 36 - right
1:04:28 ST 36 - left
1:11:46 GV 26
1:16:17 Wrapping Up
1:16:29 End
