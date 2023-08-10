Biden PUNISHES Schools With Archery & Hunting Programs: Targets Next Generation With Anti 2A Agenda

Stew Peters Show





Aug 9, 2023





Joe Biden is the most anti gun and anti second amendment President in United States history.

Shawn McBreairty, director of special projects at the Maine First Project, joins Stew to talk about the latest attempt by the Biden administration to cancel the second amendment.

Joe Biden is using a gun control bill that was rammed through in 2022 to direct the Department of Education to defund schools with hunter’s safety and archery courses.

The Left does not care about actually protecting citizens and making America safe.

Instead, they want to disarm law abiding Americans who are generally conservative patriots.

This will leave the rest of the guns in the hands of liberal oligarchs who will use them against conservatives.

Biden and the Left hate the second amendment because it guarantees the exercise of our freedom of speech.

Hunter’s education is an integral way to expose kids to guns in a safe way and it also promotes self reliance.

States that require permits in order to carry a weapon is the equivalent of needing a permission slip from the government in order to exercise your God given right.

This is all about trying to control the population.

If the government succeeds in taking away our guns then the next step would be to enslave the citizenry.

Follow Shawn McBreairty on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ShawnMcBreairty and download his podcast Main Source of Truth that can be heard wherever you get your podcasts.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v360zma-biden-punishes-schools-with-archery-and-hunting-programs-targets-next-gener.html