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Righting History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th
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160 views • June 08, 2021
Righting History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th
at about 27mins when the capitol police shot Ashli there were men in dark suits and what looked like riot police all around her/the.area ... so he was shooting into them ...who were the only ones armed ...curious
at about 27.19 breaking of window ...there they are arrest them
at about 27mins when the capitol police shot Ashli there were men in dark suits and what looked like riot police all around her/the.area ... so he was shooting into them ...who were the only ones armed ...curious
at about 27.19 breaking of window ...there they are arrest them
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