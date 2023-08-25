SOUTH AFRICA PHYSICIST INVENTED WORLD'S FIRST DIGITAL LASER

South Africa's 'Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)' physicist Sandile Ngcobo invented the world's first digital laser while conducting breakthrough experimental work as a PhD student. His professor Andrew Forbes had given up but turned to him for help after other Europeans gave up on the idea as impossible.
3 min video 👉: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-24331926
