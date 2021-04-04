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"Get Out, Nazis!" Calgary Pastor Shouts Down Police Interrupting Church Service During Holy Week
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581 views • April 04, 2021
A REAL Pastor!
Artur Pawlowski, the Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada shouted down police officers who interrupted his church service during Passover
Artur Pawlowski, the Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada shouted down police officers who interrupted his church service during Passover
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