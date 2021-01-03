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Saturday UFO vids analysis with Paul - Fire in the Sky Revisit True or Not+more!] - OT Chan Live#357
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6 views • January 03, 2021
#TravisWalton #Fireinthesky #AnalysisOfTheCase #StuffyoudonthearonOtherPodcasts
Topics:-
1) Water - why is it special and why would Aliens want it,
and why does ICE float when its water H2O as well
2) Travis Walton - Fire in the sky UFO incident summary of events
and people and Pauls lists his paste Live shows with other info
he wont recover this time. see links in saved chat comment.
b) Paul draws a diagram that he saw once and can no longer find
about the location of UFO to the area they were working
that might change the view of the event
c) The key info that made a red flag for Paul on this UFO abduction
Story
d) Other Key red flags
e) Look over Klass comments confirmed by APRO about the failed
Lie detector
f) read out some blog comments from people
g) Played Larry Kings interview with added commentary my thoughts
along with another body language lady commenting.
h) Read out the Nephew claim of Travid/Rogers hoaxing
i) read out someones comment from facebook that contacted me years ago
j) Lastly, Play Roger on a recent podcast with Martin Willis Show
and added my thoughts about the what was said and Charlies and Paul pointed out
some inconsistencies to that of Larry King
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Water - why is it special and why would Aliens want it,
and why does ICE float when its water H2O as well
2) Travis Walton - Fire in the sky UFO incident summary of events
and people and Pauls lists his paste Live shows with other info
he wont recover this time. see links in saved chat comment.
b) Paul draws a diagram that he saw once and can no longer find
about the location of UFO to the area they were working
that might change the view of the event
c) The key info that made a red flag for Paul on this UFO abduction
Story
d) Other Key red flags
e) Look over Klass comments confirmed by APRO about the failed
Lie detector
f) read out some blog comments from people
g) Played Larry Kings interview with added commentary my thoughts
along with another body language lady commenting.
h) Read out the Nephew claim of Travid/Rogers hoaxing
i) read out someones comment from facebook that contacted me years ago
j) Lastly, Play Roger on a recent podcast with Martin Willis Show
and added my thoughts about the what was said and Charlies and Paul pointed out
some inconsistencies to that of Larry King
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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