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MUST YOU PAY INCOME TAX
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71 views • February 29, 2020
ARE AMERICANS REQUIRED TO PAY PERSONAL INCOME TAX? (Short Version - 11 mins)
The most cogent arguments are presented countering the notion that working Americans are lawfully required to pay personal income tax. Producer Aaron Russo breaks open the MYTH that Americans should pay a tax on their incomes.
SECRETS OF LIVING AN INCOME TAX-FREE LIFE
(San Diego Union Tribune ~ January 9, 1997) Warning Given on IRS Bashing – IRS Commissioner Margaret Milner Richardson resigned yesterday saying that, “Continued public bashing of her agency may someday undermine Americans’ willingness to pay their taxes VOLUNTARILY! Ultimately I worry it may have some impact on our SELF-ASSESSMENT system.” Read Mr. Schiff’s book “FEDERAL MAFIA” which has been banned from sale since the government doesn’t want you to learn what’s in this book. It’s the book he constantly references in the video. Download the 303 page book “FEDERAL MAFIA” at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/federal_mafia.pdf.
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/must-you-pay-income-tax/
The most cogent arguments are presented countering the notion that working Americans are lawfully required to pay personal income tax. Producer Aaron Russo breaks open the MYTH that Americans should pay a tax on their incomes.
SECRETS OF LIVING AN INCOME TAX-FREE LIFE
(San Diego Union Tribune ~ January 9, 1997) Warning Given on IRS Bashing – IRS Commissioner Margaret Milner Richardson resigned yesterday saying that, “Continued public bashing of her agency may someday undermine Americans’ willingness to pay their taxes VOLUNTARILY! Ultimately I worry it may have some impact on our SELF-ASSESSMENT system.” Read Mr. Schiff’s book “FEDERAL MAFIA” which has been banned from sale since the government doesn’t want you to learn what’s in this book. It’s the book he constantly references in the video. Download the 303 page book “FEDERAL MAFIA” at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/federal_mafia.pdf.
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/must-you-pay-income-tax/
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