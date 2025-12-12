Christmas Lights - Trump Wants Somalis Out - Jeffries On CNN

Commercial Lighting Solutions





Trump on Somalis: 'I don't want them in our country'





President Donald Trump said he does not want people from Somalia in the United States, saying Somalis "ripped off" the state of Minnesota and "contribute to nothing."





"I don't want them in our country," Trump said, adding he doesn't care if that's not politically correct.

Trump comments on Walz, Somalis in Minnesota





What they're saying:





During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Trump was asked about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and if he should resign after several cases of fraud in the state. He labeled Walz as "grossly incompetent" and expressed similar sentiments about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). He criticized their handling of issues in Minnesota, particularly in relation to the Somali community.





https://www.fox9.com/news/trump-somalis-comment









Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Acknowledge Trump Secured the Border





In a revealing moment on CNN, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reluctantly acknowledged that President Donald Trump has effectively sealed the southern border—a striking admission after years of Democratic criticism of Trump’s immigration policies.





https://conservativebrief.com/hakeem-jeffries-forced-97278/









PROTECTING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AGAINST INVASION





By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.) and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered:





Section 1. Purpose. Over the last 4 years, the prior administration invited, administered, and oversaw an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration into the United States. Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws.





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-the-american-people-against-invasion/