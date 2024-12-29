© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wow..
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IktwFgSVKs4
Actual conversation from the Think🪖Tank:
Answer me this
Should humans rely more on logic, reasoning and thinking over their emotions and feelings?
VfB's two cents: COVIDIOCRACY is a demonstration as to why emotions and feelings can be manipulated; the TRUTH is the TRUTH
Yep. It's alright to have emotions and feelings since they make us human but don't let them dictate your actions and thoughts.