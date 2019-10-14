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The deeper truth: what’s really driving the crises in our world with Olga Sheean
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15 views • October 14, 2019
what an amazing talk.thank you Olga Sheean for sharing your wisdom with us.
Learn about the deeper dynamics driving the growing crises in our world, with Olga Sheean, author and empowerment trainer specializing in human potential and conscious evolution. Discover why there is so much disease, conflict and environmental destruction (including the irradiation of our planet), and what you can do to turn things around and create a better reality. See olgasheean.com and emfoff.com for more information about Olga, her books and her work.
Olga has also written this doc. - https://olgasheean.com/who-harm/
Learn about the deeper dynamics driving the growing crises in our world, with Olga Sheean, author and empowerment trainer specializing in human potential and conscious evolution. Discover why there is so much disease, conflict and environmental destruction (including the irradiation of our planet), and what you can do to turn things around and create a better reality. See olgasheean.com and emfoff.com for more information about Olga, her books and her work.
Olga has also written this doc. - https://olgasheean.com/who-harm/
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