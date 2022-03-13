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Captured Ukrainian soldier near Kharkov on March 7, only survivor. Sends greetings to his mother from Novomoskovsk, Dnepropetrovsk region -031222
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110 views • March 13, 2022
The following was description that I found with this video. Captured Ukrainian soldier near Kharkov on March 7, sends greetings to his mother from Novomoskovsk, Dnepropetrovsk region, Private Ovchinnikov Dmitry Leonidovich, born on 11/14/1999, soldier of military unit A1302 93 separate mech brigade "Cold Yar", assistant grenade launcher. Dmitry is the only survivor of the 10 people who were in position.
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