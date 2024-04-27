Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 April 2024
Lightpath
This is a very low-key and short rally video of going down into the Bourke Street Mall, mostly with the intent to chat with people in order to help them become more aware of the tyranny about us. Suffice to say we remain committed as a freedom awareness community to keep carrying light of truth. 

freedompeoplerallytyrannymelbournecommittedbourke street malllight of truth

