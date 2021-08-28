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QUARANTINE FACILITIES BEING BUILT IN AUSTRALIA FOR DISSIDENTS DEATH CAMPS
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201 views • August 28, 2021
in the usa these camps are being built also, and in the documentation there is nothing mentioned on how people are let out after quarantine. except in a body bag
enjoy your new death camps
enjoy your new death camps
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