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Are Your Personal Care Products Toxic? Learn more w/ Guest Dr. Julie Walsh, ND
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149 views • May 15, 2020
When you pay extra for a body care product in the natural isle of your grocery store, do you assume that it's safer for you and your family? This is what many companies would like you to assume... But, it isn't always the case.
Do you know how to decipher whether your "healthy" cosmetics are really better for you than drug store brands? Watch this video of our interview with guest Dr. Julie Walsh, ND, where she gave us specific advice and resources for choosing the best products for all the family. Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
Do you know how to decipher whether your "healthy" cosmetics are really better for you than drug store brands? Watch this video of our interview with guest Dr. Julie Walsh, ND, where she gave us specific advice and resources for choosing the best products for all the family. Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
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