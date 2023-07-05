Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Whole Body Consciousness - Physiology and Psychology of Meditation and Yoga: A Pilot Study
channel image
Dianna G Consciousness Science
0 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

A pilot study done to develop a new model of measuring the conscious correlates of meditation and yoga compared with general activities. Presented (online) at the 2020 Science of Consciousness conference of the University of Arizona.

Keywords
sciencemeditationyogaconsciousnesspsychologymind-bodyconsciousness researchscience conference

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket