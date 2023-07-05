Whole Body Consciousness - Physiology and Psychology of Meditation and Yoga: A Pilot Study

A pilot study done to develop a new model of measuring the conscious correlates of meditation and yoga compared with general activities. Presented (online) at the 2020 Science of Consciousness conference of the University of Arizona.
