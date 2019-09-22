Global Lock Down Begins as Food Shortages Loom (889)

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Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#oilprices #grandsolarminimum #foodprices #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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*** Today’s Story Links ***
OFFICIAL DATA REVEALS THE U.S. HAS BROKEN MORE ALL-TIME LOW TEMPERATURE RECORDS THAN MAX IN 2019 https://electroverse.net/official-dat...
COLD AND WET WEATHER TO BLAME FOR THE SLOWEST MAIZE-PLANTING SEASON ON RECORD https://electroverse.net/cold-and-wet...
https://electroverse.net/category/cro...
If Truckers Stopped Working, Grocery Stores Would Run Out Of Food In 3 Days https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...
Energy Expert Warns Oil Shocks Hit The Economy With Incredible Speed, Usually Within Thirty Days https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/ener...
The Black Swan Is A Drone https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bla...
Satellite Images Reveal It Would Take "Months" To Fix Saudi Oil Facility https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/decl...
A VISUAL LOOK AT TYPICAL UNITED STATES CORN HARVEST DATES https://blog.machinefinder.com/16114/...
USUAL PLANTING AND HARVESTING DATES ag handbook https://naldc.nal.usda.gov/download/C...
https://swat.tamu.edu/media/90113/cro...
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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