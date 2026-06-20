US Olympian arrested for touching Reflection Pool

Outrageous to Arrest!

US Olympian was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, was cycling past the monument on Friday when he said he stopped and noticed a piece of the pool’s liner floating in the water.

Hearn, 67 reached in the water, touched the detached piece & quickly taken into custody by Park Police

Cynthia adding, I posted a video yesterday of the reflection pool condition.

https://www.brighteon.com/feae5776-a645-4c69-8761-406ef6329474



Adding link for more about this video:

https://nypost.com/2026/06/20/us-news/american-olympic-canoeist-david-hearn-arrested-for-allegedly-vandalizing-lincoln-memorial-reflecting-pool/

