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The AI Smart Grid Connecting The Dots - Absolutely SHOCKING
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336 views • August 17, 2021
No longer Humans, connected to and controlled by AI
Sadly, AI is working extremely well today on many, as I witness many muzzled and jabbed.
I absolutely refuse this fraud.
source:
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611522b176057f4a867e97a7
Sadly, AI is working extremely well today on many, as I witness many muzzled and jabbed.
I absolutely refuse this fraud.
source:
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=611522b176057f4a867e97a7
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