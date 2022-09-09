Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas
13 views
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 2 months ago |

Créditos ao canal de Anthony Patch, Novembro 22, 2021:

Anthony Patch: Quantum Entangled DNA, Trinity Patterns, & Divination Machines (Promo): https://odysee.com/@anthonypatchofficial:a/entangled-dna:2

Transcription: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/anthony_patch_video.pdf


Ver também:

248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8

245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microondas específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd

244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd

243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426

242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef

241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426

240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
5gadn4gtelecom6gelectrosmog7ggrafenoquanticaradiofrequenciaefeitotrindade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket