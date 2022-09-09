246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos ao canal de Anthony Patch, Novembro 22, 2021:
Anthony Patch: Quantum Entangled DNA, Trinity Patterns, & Divination Machines (Promo): https://odysee.com/@anthonypatchofficial:a/entangled-dna:2
Transcription: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/anthony_patch_video.pdf
Ver também:
248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8
245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microondas específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd
244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd
243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef
241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/