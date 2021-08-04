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TruNews - 4/8/21 P1 & P2*
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90 views • April 08, 2021
Apr 8, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
CANADA CHURCH SEIZURE: HAS GREAT TRIBULATION STARTED?
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides an update on the latest from GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada, and then the team looks at the Communist connections tying Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro, and how they share the common goal of cracking down on Christian churches….and more.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/canada-church-seizure-has-great-tribulation-started
PART 2
PETER NAVARRO: “FATHER FAUCI” HELPED CHINA GENETICALLY ENGINEER
Today on TRUNEWS, the team examines the recent comments by Trump administration official Peter Navarro, and how he is laying the blame for the China virus at the feet of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
TRUNEWS also explores the latest developments in the dangers from the COVID vaccine, as a former Pfizer VP spills the beans on the development of the Coronavirus cocktail.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/peter-navarro-father-fauci-helped-china-genetically-engineer
*mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
CANADA CHURCH SEIZURE: HAS GREAT TRIBULATION STARTED?
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides an update on the latest from GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada, and then the team looks at the Communist connections tying Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro, and how they share the common goal of cracking down on Christian churches….and more.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/canada-church-seizure-has-great-tribulation-started
PART 2
PETER NAVARRO: “FATHER FAUCI” HELPED CHINA GENETICALLY ENGINEER
Today on TRUNEWS, the team examines the recent comments by Trump administration official Peter Navarro, and how he is laying the blame for the China virus at the feet of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
TRUNEWS also explores the latest developments in the dangers from the COVID vaccine, as a former Pfizer VP spills the beans on the development of the Coronavirus cocktail.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/peter-navarro-father-fauci-helped-china-genetically-engineer
*mirror
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