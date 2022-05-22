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Battle For Ugledar Russian Frontline Under Fire
High Hopes
High Hopes
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36 views • May 22, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. 5-20-2022
Our team was have made it to the frontline near Ugledar which has just been taken control of by Russian and DPR forces less than a week ago. In this special report, you see what the real situation is near the battle for Ugledar.


#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.


Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work


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Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work


PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday


Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XykxIFiDbiY
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current eventsmilitaryrussiawarukrainebattlefrontlineunder firedprugledar
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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