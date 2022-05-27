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Giuliani Finally Reveals The HORRORS He Saw On Hunter Biden Laptop Involving “Minors”
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20537 views • May 27, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, During a fundraiser for Scott Kaspar, a candidate for Illinois’ 6th congressional district, Former Trump attorney and New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani got up and spoke and ripped into Hunter Biden and the Democrats during his 30-minute speech.
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