Being In The Spirit Without Keeping The word
African Voice
Published Yesterday

Being drunk in the spirit is nowhere in the Bible. Jesus never made anyone to be drunk in the Spirit. Neither did any of his twelve apostles. This concept has no biblical basis and has caused so many to go into error. Jesus neither caused someone to be slayed in the spirit and neither did his apostles. The time has come to ditch this concept and get back into the word of Elohim.

