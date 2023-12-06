911**US MILITARY UNDER SEIGE FROM WITHIN? WAIT TIL YOU HEAR THIS!!DICK DURBIN. DEMOCRAT, ILLINOIS

SINCE WHEN DO WE LEAVE THE PROTECTION OF THIS COUNTRIES CONSTITUTION AND PEOPLE TO FOREIGNERS?
I dont know how this even happens in public. Check out this link. Watch this asshole suggest that these unvetted, illegal migrant criminals, who took this journey on WILLINGLY so, they aren't incidental criminals... To be in the USA military to protect our families and way of life here in this country. That our US military that has already been DESTROYED by shots and woke, bullshit policies, now needs foreigners with NO SKIN in the game whatsoever, at best and complete provocateurs and sabatuers more likely. With rank, access, control... Holy CRAP! WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE? This is end stage play right here guys. It's also worth noting that it's much easier to turn a military against it's citizens when that military isn't from that country... Yeah. That's where we are. DICK DURBIN. DEMOCRAT, ILLINOIS. Hit meeeeeeeee! [email protected]
