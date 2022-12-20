Awesome Harp Music: “Merry Gentlemen” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau - Brighten Your Christmas

If you love Christmas Carols, you will love Noël Nouveau by Liza Rey. It will add a unique, fun and exciting. The album is a great mix of New Age and Jazz instrumental influences, with a bunch of fun thrown in. One of the most enjoyable CDs I own, and the best Christmas Harp CD I have ever seen. Her version of "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" is another classic.

Fun rhythm, interesting mix of sounds, spunky deviations, with her awesome harp playing tying it all together. It is something you will want on your Christmas song rotation for years to come.

The legendary Lex de Azevedo contributes on the keyboard, while the legendary Michael Dowdle contributes on the guitar. Excellent craftsmanship combining with excellent composition. May God bless you and your family as you celebrate Christmas this year.

