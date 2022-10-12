Mel K | Is Worldwide De-Dollarization Happening NOW? The Connection Between the Down Losing 9% of Its Value In September

Mel K | Is Worldwide De-Dollarization Happening NOW? | The Connection Between the Dow Losing 9% of Its Value In September, Gold-Backed Currencies, BRICS, China, Russia, Putin, the Bank of England Financial Collapse and the Upgrading of Gold as a Tier 1 Asset

Russia and China are brewing up a challenge to dollar dominance by creating a new reserve currency - WATCH - https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/dollar-dominance-russia-china-rouble-yuan-brics-reserve-currency-imf-2022-6?op=1

China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/

Who Are the BRICS Nations?

Brazil

Russia

India

China

South Africa

BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Iran, Venezuela, Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.

How Does Klaus Schwab, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Connect?

Pension fund panic led to Bank of England’s emergency intervention: Here’s what you need to know - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/pension-fund-panic-led-to-bank-of-englands-emergency-intervention.html

Dow tumbles 500 points on Friday to end September down nearly 9% https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/stock-futures-are-flat-following-thursdays-broad-sell-off.html