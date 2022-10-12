Mel K | Is Worldwide De-Dollarization Happening NOW? The Connection Between the Down Losing 9% of Its Value In September

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Mel K | Is Worldwide De-Dollarization Happening NOW? | The Connection Between the Dow Losing 9% of Its Value In September, Gold-Backed Currencies, BRICS, China, Russia, Putin, the Bank of England Financial Collapse and the Upgrading of Gold as a Tier 1 Asset
Russia and China are brewing up a challenge to dollar dominance by creating a new reserve currency - WATCH - https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/dollar-dominance-russia-china-rouble-yuan-brics-reserve-currency-imf-2022-6?op=1
China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Iran, Venezuela, Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
China-Russia currency agreement further threatens U.S. dollar
https://www.ibtimes.com/china-russia-currency-agreement-further-threatens-us-dollar-248338
Jerome H Powell - https://www.bis.org/author/jerome_h_powell.htm
What Is NATO? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO
Learn More About the Rand Corporation Today At: https://www.rand.org/
How Does Klaus Schwab, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Connect?
Pension fund panic led to Bank of England’s emergency intervention: Here’s what you need to know - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/pension-fund-panic-led-to-bank-of-englands-emergency-intervention.html
Dow tumbles 500 points on Friday to end September down nearly 9% https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/stock-futures-are-flat-following-thursdays-broad-sell-off.html