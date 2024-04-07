Earth Squad (2002, PC)

Earth Squad is a shoot'em up developed by German company Fakt Software and published by German company Kellas International. It was only released in German language.
The story is set in the year 2018. Aliens have invaded and conquered most of Earth. The last surviving humans have withdrawn to secluded areas and installed remote defence systems to fend of the aliens. You take control of one remote gun and need to shoot down waves of aliens.
